Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $347,367.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $347,367.00 and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,480,692 tokens.

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

