Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $538,534,000 after buying an additional 7,616,881 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 958,131 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,107,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,911,000 after buying an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $167,158,000 after acquiring an additional 501,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 149,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Johnson Rice lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

