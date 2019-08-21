Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,232 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7,613.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $733.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

