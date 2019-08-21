Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 37.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 681.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $11,693,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 7,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,461. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

