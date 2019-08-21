Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,790,000 after buying an additional 11,181,594 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,329,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

