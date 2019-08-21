Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,653 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. 35,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,946. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

