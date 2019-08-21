Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 85,223 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 655,561.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cytokinetics worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 600,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 472,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 18,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,806. The company has a market capitalization of $811.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $252,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.