Own Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Own has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. Own has a market cap of $5.81 million and $704,822.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

