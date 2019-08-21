Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

