Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 347,956 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.93% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,830,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $4,731,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,590,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $761.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

