OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,747,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 656,104 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,918,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,099,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 80.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 40,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

