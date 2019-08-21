Opal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Opal coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a total market capitalization of $105,847.00 and $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opal has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003647 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal Profile

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.