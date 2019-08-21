Opacity Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $5,150.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00266970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01310088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

