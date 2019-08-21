Omni Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00015114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $857,229.00 and $3,023.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00720039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015310 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,581 coins and its circulating supply is 562,265 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

