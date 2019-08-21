OmiseGO Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00011660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinrail. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $165.79 million and $44.89 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bittrex, Mercatox, IDCM, Independent Reserve, COSS, BX Thailand, Gate.io, TDAX, Kyber Network, Ovis, Livecoin, C2CX, Tidex, CoinEx, Binance, BigONE, TOPBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX, Ethfinex, BitMart, Bancor Network, Coinone, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Huobi, ABCC, Cryptopia, BitForex, IDEX, Braziliex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, ChaoEX, OTCBTC, B2BX, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Liqui, DDEX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Koinex, Bit-Z, BitBay, Neraex, Poloniex, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Coinnest, DigiFinex, Coinrail, IDAX, FCoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

