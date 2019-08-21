Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 3.5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $20.30, approximately 16,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 524,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
A number of research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $967.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.