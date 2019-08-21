Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 3.5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $20.30, approximately 16,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 524,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMER shares. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $967.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

