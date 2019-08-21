Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Acquires $17,300.00 in Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 10,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $17,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,045.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 650,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 9,725,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 634,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 918,402 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $12,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 346,640 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

