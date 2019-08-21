O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.37. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 891,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

