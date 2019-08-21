Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98, approximately 1,404 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JDD. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 150.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.