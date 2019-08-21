Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $61.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

