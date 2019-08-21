Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,347,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,825,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,610,000 after buying an additional 262,083 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,686,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,332,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 170,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 177,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,812.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,290. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

