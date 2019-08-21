NPER Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One NPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Coinrail. In the last seven days, NPER has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. NPER has a market capitalization of $200,708.00 and $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPER alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007292 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001766 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About NPER

NPER (CRYPTO:NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En . NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.