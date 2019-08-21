Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

