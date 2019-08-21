nOS Price Tops $0.0259 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. nOS has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $46,605.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last week, nOS has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

