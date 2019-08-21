Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,871.7% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 94,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $444,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 118.0% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $875,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.75. 139,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,164,042. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

