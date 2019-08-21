Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.58. 9,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

