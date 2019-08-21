Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $11.40. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 5,449 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

