Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Nike by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Nike by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.