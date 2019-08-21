Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS):

8/17/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

7/23/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

7/18/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “2Q19 core EPS of $1.36 (excluding net non-recurring items adding $0.55) beat consensus of $1.09, due to a much wider net interest margin (NIM), which was up 23bps. Even with a more normalized NIM, it was still a big beat. We are raising our 2020 EPS estimate to $5.05, from $4.70, and raising our price target to $71, from $66. Our new price target equates to 14.1x our new 2020 EPS estimate (versus 14.0x for our previous price target), which is in line with the 2020E P/E multiples of higher-valued small-cap peers. We believe NCBS deserves to trade with higher-valued peers based on its superior net interest margin, core deposit funding, and non-interest income contribution, as well as its record of successfully integrating two material acquisitions in the past two years.””

7/18/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

7/13/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2019 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ NCBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $597.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $246,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 34.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 413.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

