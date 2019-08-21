New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 682,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after buying an additional 637,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,154,000 after buying an additional 457,597 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after buying an additional 437,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,775,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,404,000 after buying an additional 420,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. 164,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,219. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

