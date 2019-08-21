New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. 161,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

