New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.46. 1,485,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.54. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

