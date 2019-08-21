New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.27 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 213,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

