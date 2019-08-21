New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.55 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after buying an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,019,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,576,000 after buying an additional 223,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.12. 24,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.74 and a 200-day moving average of $244.37.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

