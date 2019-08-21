Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 116630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of $236.20 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.