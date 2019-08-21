Neil Bradford Purchases 3,040 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Neil Bradford purchased 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $287,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,686. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

