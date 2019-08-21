Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Up 9.6%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.73, approximately 102,007 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 47,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

