National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth $283,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth $289,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth $529,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth $662,000.

PAPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 14,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,164. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78.

