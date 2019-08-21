National Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,600,000 after buying an additional 355,566 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 935,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,544,000 after buying an additional 330,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,677,000 after buying an additional 287,236 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,921. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,403 shares of company stock valued at $15,503,243. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

