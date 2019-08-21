National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,742,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,074,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.49. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,787. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

