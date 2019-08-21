National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.46. 56,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

