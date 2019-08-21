National Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.83. 5,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $298.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

