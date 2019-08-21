National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. 2,546,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,984. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

