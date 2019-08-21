National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,550 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 821,382 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after buying an additional 149,334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,827 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,022 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 470,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 3.63.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.