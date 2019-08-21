Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,580 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,043,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,323.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bredin Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Bredin Investment LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,729. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.