Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $822,000 in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 240.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.90. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 371.83%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

