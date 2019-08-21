Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.62. The company had a trading volume of 523,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,086. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $384.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

