Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,450. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

