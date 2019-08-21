Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 498,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,660,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,965. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

