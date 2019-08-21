Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,917 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total value of $1,563,522.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,960.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock worth $27,690,021. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $26.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,827.74. 22,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,900.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

